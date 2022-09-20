SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — City Water, Light and Power says an equipment failure caused a Tuesday morning outage that affected over 1,400 customers.
According to CWLP, crews are working to resolve the issue as quickly and as safely as possible. The affected area is from East Cook Street to East Ash Street, between South 12th Street and South Pope streets.
The equipment failure was described by CWLP as a pole that caught fire in the area of East Jackson and South Wesley streets.
Traffic lights may not be working as a result of the outage, according to CWLP, so drivers may want to consider avoiding the area until further notice.
Customers can keep up with outage status updates by visiting CWLP's Facebook and Twitter pages.
