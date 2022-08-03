SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield City Water, Light and Power report several power outages after the afternoon storm.
According to the CWLP high winds, rain and lightning, brought branches across power lines and caused other trouble leading to power outages in Springfield.
Crews are currently working to restore power to 861 customers in the area.
The CWLP said the areas impacted include from 9th to 13th St. between Cook and Laurel; from 9th to 10th Streets between Ash and Bryn Mawr; from Walnut to Lowell between Laurel and Lenox; the Rickard Rd area; and several pockets around the Sacred Heart-Griffin area south of Jefferson and Washington Streets.
The CWLP also warns the public that traffic lights could be affected so drivers may want to avoid the area and remember to treat intersections with flashing light as a stop sign.
Report all downed lines to CWLP at 217-789-2121 or police non-emergency 217-788-8311.
Customers can view and track their electric service status from the outage map, available from the Outage Center link at CWLP.com at https://outagemap.cwlp.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.