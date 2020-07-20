DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A bicyclist was injured after being hit by a car in Decatur.
It happened near S. 44th and E. Maryland around 5 p.m. Sunday.
The cyclist was injured and transported to DMH for treatment.
There is no word on the cyclist's condition.
WAND News has reached out to Decatur police for more information.
