EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A high school coach is bicycling across the Midwest to educate communities about substance abuse and mental health disorders.
Jeannette Krupp, a high school coach, single mom, and founder of Stay Strong Krupp is cycling 450 miles across the Midwest to raise awareness about substance use disorders and their connection to trauma. She started her journey on Monday in Cincinnati, Ohio and will end in Union, Missouri on Saturday.
While on her 3rd annual ride, Krupp stopped at high schools, rehab facilities and sober houses to share messages of hope and resilience.
"I was tired of everything that was going on and I didn't understand why nothing was being done," she shared.
Krupp launched Stay Strong Krupp in 2019, after her cousin passed away in 2016 from a drug overdose. The pro-body builder started making waves and getting people to talk about substance abuse in the months after her cousin passed away by wearing a "Stop Heroin" tank top in the gym.
Sangamon Coroner hopes to see overdose deaths improve after record-setting year.
However, Krupp knew she wanted to do more. In 2018, she took off on her first 450-mile bicycle ride across four states. Her mission was to bring awareness about substance abuse disorders, mental health and other issues facing today's society.
Unfortunately, drug addiction was impacting another close family member. Krupp's brother, Karl, was fighting his battle with addiction. Krupp told WAND News, her brother had been in and out of prison, jail and rehab facilities. She said regardless of the demons he was facing, he was at the finish line in Missouri during her 2018 and 2019 Bike450 ride.
"He had told me thank you sis for being a voice for so many of us who don't have one."
In Dec. 2020, Krupp thought things would change with her brother's addiction issue. She was able to get him into a facility in Arizona. He had one month left at the facility, but decided to leave.
"Unfortunately, someone had bought him a greyhound bus ticket and he never made it home."
Karl died of an overdose on the greyhound bus in April 2021.
Health officials are warning parents of rainbow fentanyl.
However, the Missouri native wouldn't let the pain and sadness of losing her brother stop her from raising awareness.
"It's hope I want to spread," she said.
During her journey across the Midwest, Krupp made a stop in Effingham. She met with Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland and other city leaders. Chief McFarland understands the pain addiction can have on a family. He's witnessed it in his community.
Local family shares loss of son due to overdose.
"We are at a point right now where fentanyl has taken a hold on communities," he said. "With addiction there are usually two outcomes; one is therapy and recovery and the other is death."
Back in July, Chief McFarland shared with WAND News that the department had launched the Safe Passage Program. He believes it's a step in the right direction to help address substance abuse issues and those fighting addiction.
Effingam Police launch Safe Passage.
"The problem is not going away. We can't arrest our way out of the drug problem. The best we can do is if someone wants help, we get them positioned to receive the help they want."
One of the first steps is raising awareness. Krupp said it's important for families to talk about addiction and share information with one another about it. She wants to encourage people to get trained on how to use Narcan.
She's also working on legislation that will require public transportation to carry Narcan.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.