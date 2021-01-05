KENOSHA, Wisc. (WAND) - The police officer who shot Jacob Black seven times in the back in Wisconsin will not face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
There will be no charges against Kenosha oficer Rusten Sheskey and other office involved in the August 2020 shooting. Bystanders caught the shooting of Blake on camera, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said.
There also will not be charges against Blake.
The shooting happened as Black walked away from Sheskey and two other officers who were trying to take him into custody. Gunshots struck him as he opened the driver's side door of an SUV and leaned into it.
Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.
In explaining the decision, Graveley said it's very important "that this conversation be a complicated conversation, that it be a real conversation, not a simplistic one."
The shooting led to protests and demonstrations lasting several days, along with looting and vandalism over a period of several nights.
In preparation for potential unrest, the city and county has bee preparing for days. Activists and officials called for peace and responses that avoid violence.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has activated the National Guard to help in the event of unrest following the decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.