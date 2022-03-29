MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND)- The Cornbelt Fire Department responded to a fire at Dairy Queen, Monday evening.
Officials say at approximately 5:45 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to 601 East Oak for a building with smoke coming from the roof.
According to firefighters once they arrived on scene the call was upgraded to a working fire with smoke showing from the roof and mutual aid was requested.
Crews deployed multiple hose lines fire and were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
No injuries were reported with this incident.
Assisinting the Cornbelt Fire department was Mahomet Police, SangamonValley Fire, Bondville Fire, Seymour Fire, Carle Arrow Ambulance and METCAD.
