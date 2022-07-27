SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)— A sweet treat for an even sweeter price, Dairy Queen locations across Central Illinois are gearing up to celebrate Miracle Treat Day.
On Thursday, July 28 participating DQ locations will be raising funds for HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital.
Dairy Queen® goal is to bring hope and health to kids at 170 Children Miracle Network hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.
For every Blizzard® Treat purchased on Thursday, $1 or more will go towards HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital in Springfield.
Dollars raised will help support life-changing medical care for children like Peyton, a local Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Champion Child and the sole survivor of premature triplets.
“Miracle Treat Day is a joyous and easy way to support the children in your community who need medical care,” said Hannah Hahn, programs and partners coordinator for CMN at St. John’s Children’s Hospital. “We hope you can join us in enjoying a sweet treat, knowing it helps the kids we serve at our local children’s hospital.”
Donations collected will help fund programs such as the child life program, music therapy and Beyond the NICU program.
Share a photo of your DQ Blizzard® Treat on social media using the hashtag #MiracleTreatDay.
For more information about HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital, visit sjchildrens.org. For more information about Miracle Treat Day visit MiracleTreatDay.com or visit DairyQueen.com.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.