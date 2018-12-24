DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An anonymous donor gave Dale's Southlake Pharmacy a $2,500 donation to assist customers with paying for their medication.
The donations will be used to help customers at all three locations, Dale's Southlake Pharmacy, Colee's Corner Drugs, and Colee's Community Pharmacy.
Dale Colee, owner of Dale's Southlake Pharmacy in South Shores says: "We are so thankful for this donation. We see customers having to choose between paying for their necessary medication, or using that money for food or power bills this time of year. This donation will allow us to take some pressure of some customers who really struggle during the holiday season."
Recipients are chosen by the pharmacist and the technician at the pharmacy who are familiar with the patient and their needs.
Some of the funding will go to paying some patients charge accounts, which are used to make sure patients get their medicine even when they are struggling financially.
“We are so fortunate to live in such a giving community, and we know our customers that we are able to help with this donation will feel so blessed,” said Colee.