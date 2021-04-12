FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)-Dale's Southlake Pharmacy & Colee's Corner drugs will now be administering vaccinations by appointment only.
Both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available.
The pharmacy will be holding multiple COVID clinics on Monday-Wednesday, April 12-14th.
You must be 18+ and have a scheduled appointment to receive the vaccination from the store.
All vaccine clinics for Dale's & Colee's pharmacies will be held out of the Colee's Corner Drugs location in Forsyth, at the corner of Weaver Rd & US 51, near Buffalo Wild Wings.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic is scheduled for Monday, April 12, from 12–3 p.m.
1st dose of the Moderna vaccine clinic is set for Tuesday, April 13, from 9 a.m. –4 p.m. All second dose appointments will be made at this appointment.
And a second Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic will also be held on Wednesday, April 14, from 12–3 p.m.
These clinics are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 217-429-5165 or email dalessouthlakepharmacy@gmail.com.
