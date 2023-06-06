CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire in Clinton Monday afternoon.
Crews were called out for a first alarm fire in Arcadia Court at 3:05 p.m.
Firefighters found fire in an exterior wall that had extended into the residence.
They went into the home, located the fire, and were able to put it out.
Shortly after the fire was knocked down crews rescued a Dalmatian dog from the residence and administered oxygen to the dog via a pet oxygen mask.
Crews from Maroa Fire Department, Kenney Fire Department, and Wapella Fire Department were on scene along with DCEMS and Clinton police. Waynesville fire covered the Clinton station for any additional calls.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.