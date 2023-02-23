MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) -A Dalton City man accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters was found not guilty after a bench trial on Thursday.
Gregory W. Hostetler, 46, was arrested on Feb. 28, 2022 after police located several dozen stolen catalytic converted during a search warrant of Greg's Towing at 1320 IL Route 121 in Mt. Zion.
Police said that over the past year, several residents and businesses from Decatur and Macon County have been victimized by the parts being taken. It can cost more than $1,000 to replace the parts.
Police said the catalytic converters were found in a commercial style rollaway dumpster that had been converted into a storage container. They said Hostetler could not provide receipts showing the purchase of those parts.
They said Hostetler told them someone came into the business on Feb. 24, and he believed they had sold him stolen parts.
Hosteler reached out to WAND News to share a statement about the investigation. He said, "I am asking central Illinois residents not to pass judgement on me and this story will come to light. Greg's Towing is here for all your towing needs. I've been doing this for 25 years. We are here to recycle your car and take care of you anyway that we can."
The investigation is one of several involving the theft and illegal sale of stolen catalytic converters in Decatur and Macon County.
The arrest resulted from an undercover operation led by a Macon County Sheriff’s Detective who was supported by the Decatur Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Secretary of State Police and Illinois Commerce Commission Police.
