SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Local, state, and federal damage assessment teams will be reviewing the residential and commercial damage and costs from the Great Flood of 2019.
Residents and business owners are encouraged to work with their county emergency management agency to assist with the evaluation.
The teams will begin in the northern part of the state on Monday and move south as they complete their work.
It is expected to take several weeks to reach all of the impacted areas.
"We're closely monitoring progress of the teams each day to see where we stand with both number of homes with major damage and the impact this disaster has had on communities," said Acting IEMA Director, Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "This agency will work tirelessly to advocate on behalf of those impacted by this disaster, and part of that includes building an irrefutable case for federal assistance."
In order to request federal assistance, Governor JB Pritzker must submit a request letter that includes the damage assessment results and information about the overall impact of the disaster on affected communities.
The State of Illinois has until Sept. 3 to submit a request to the federal government for a major disaster declaration.
Joint damage assessments will take place in the following counties:
- Carroll
- Whiteside
- Rock Island
- Mercer
- Henderson
- Knox
- Henry
- Peoria
- Pike
- Woodford
- Calhoun
- Madison
- Monroe
- Hancock
- Adams
- Jersey
- Randolph
- Jackson
- Union
- Stephenson
- Winnebago
- Alexander