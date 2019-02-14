SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Grammy-award winning country duo Dan + Shay are coming to play at the 2019 Illinois State Fair.
The group will perform Sunday, Aug. 11 on the Grandstand stage.
Dan + Shay won the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their single "Tequila" at the 61st Recording Academy Grammy Awards.
They've performed on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ellen, the CMA Fest concert special, the 53rd ACM Awards, TODAY Summer Concert Series, the CMT Music Awards and the 52nd CMA Awards.
Dan + Shay is the second Grandstand act announced for the 2019 Illinois State Fair.
Acapella group Pentatonix was announced last week, playing the Grandstand stage on Aug. 14.
Tickets go on sale later this Spring at the following prices:
Dan + Shay: Sunday, August 11
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55
Pentatonix: Wednesday, August 14
Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75