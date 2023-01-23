IROQUOIS COUNT, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest a 30-year-old Danforth man for violation of the sex offender registration act.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, January 20, 2023 the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brenden N. Noel, 30, of rural Danforth, IL, on an outstanding Iroquois County Arrest Warrant.
Police said Noel currently has eleven outstanding Arrest Warrants out of the State of Alabama charging him with numerous felonies, including Sexual Extortion, Electronic Solicitation of a Child,Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child by Computer and Possession and/or Possession With Intent to Disseminate Obscene Matter Containing Visual Depiction of Persons Under 17 Years of Age Involved in Obscene Acts.
Noel was taken in to custody by Task Force Officers and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains awaiting extradition to Alabama.
At this time no further information has been made available.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
