(WAND) - Pothole season has arrived in freezing weather and is poised to get worse with recent snow and ice.
Potholes form when water ends up in road cracks and refreezes. This turns little cracks into giant holes, which can damage cars and annoy drivers.
Experts say if you do see a pothole and can't avoid it in time, just try to slow down.
"If you're hitting it at 40 miles per hour, that's where it's going to cause the damage," said Dan Cave of AAA Car Care. "If you're going two miles per hour, a lot less damage is going to occur."
People should make sure they have tires in good condition as tires are "the cushion to the road," according to Cave. Tires should be inflated at the manufacturer's suggested pressure. A sticker on the inside of the driver's side door will tell a car owner what the PSI should sit at.
If tires are worn down, they should be replaced as soon as possible to keep winter roads from making them worse.
