(WAND WEATHER) - Dangerous heat and humidity is sticking around Central Illinois for several more days.
Abundant sunshine today and tomorrow will push high temperatures to near 100°. Once you factor in the humidity, it'll feel like 105°-115° for several hours.
Overnight lows will only drop into the upper-70s.
An "Excessive Heat Warning" replaces the "Heat Advisory" through 8 p.m. Wednesday. This means there'll be no relief from the dangerous heat and humidity through this period and it'll last for days.
Showers and thunderstorms move across the area late Wednesday night and Thursday.
This will give us a little break from the very hot temperatures.
Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the upper-80s, which is still above average for this time of the year.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.