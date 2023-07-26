(WAND) - Oppressive and dangerous heat and humidity will dominate our weather through Saturday.
Central Illinois is in the midst of a heat wave that'll last pretty much into next week.
There will be scattered showers and storms from time to time that'll briefly cool us off. However, these will be hit or miss.
The best chances are today, Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, and Sunday night into Tuesday.
Highs today will reach the mid-90s, the upper-90s Thursday, and near 100° Friday.
Once you add in the humidity, it'll feel like 105°-115°!
A "Heat Advisory" covers much of Illinois through Saturday evening.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
