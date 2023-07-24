(WAND) - Dangerous heat and humidity will build across Central Illinois this week.
Under mostly sunny skies today, highs will approach 90°. A few isolated showers are expected across the east this afternoon and across the west later tonight.
It'll be hotter and more humid Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid-90s.
A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday.
Later this week, highs could reach the mid-90s or even higher in some hometowns.
However, we can't rule out some showers and storms during that time period. Where the showers develop, highs may be held down to the low-90s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
