(WAND) - A dangerous heat wave will dominate Central Illinois weather this week.
An "Excessive Heat Warning" covers much of Central Illinois and the middle part of the country. For many, this extends into Thursday night and may last into Friday.
Highs today will reach the low-to-mid-90s, but highs in the mid-to-upper-90s are likely Tuesday and Wednesday with 100° possible Thursday.
Once you add in the humidity, it'll feel like 105°-115°. By Wednesday and Thursday, some heat indices could reach 120°.
Another hot day is expected Friday with highs in the mid-90s.
A cold front might bring a shower or thunderstorm Friday evening and it'll be cooler for the weekend.
Highs will be in the low-to-mid-80s!
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
