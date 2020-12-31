(WAND)-Dangerous travel conditions are on the way to Central Illinois to kick off the new year.
A winter storm moving out of Texas Thursday will bring a combination of freezing rain, rain, sleet, and snow to the area toward daybreak Friday.
While temperatures will be rising overnight to near freezing, surface temperatures will still be below freezing. This allows the rain to freeze on contact.
Icy conditions are expected through mid-morning (until noon across the far north) before temperatures warm well into the 30s.
At that time, the icy mix changes over to all rain and it'll be heavy at times. This is when the melting starts.
With this icy mix on the way, a "Winter Weather Advisory" goes into effect tonight through midday Friday for all of Central Illinois except McLean County. A "Winter Storm Watch" goes into effect there Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
Ice accumulations will be up to one-quarter of an inch. In McLean County, along with ice accumulation, up to an inch of snow could fall!
This is a very dangerous, developing situation, so stay up on the latest forecast.
If you don't have to travel early Friday, stay inside and stay safe.
