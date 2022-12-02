(WAND Weather) — Gusts of 50 miles-per-hour are possible this afternoon into early Saturday morning.
Today, those winds will be warm and southerly. Under mostly cloudy skies, highs will reach the low-to-mid-50s.
Strong winds switch to the northwest tonight and colder air blows in with lows in the 20s.
A wintry mix of rain and snow is likely tonight and early Saturday. While accumulations will be on the light side, there could be some slick spots.
Sunshine returns Saturday and it'll be breezy and colder. It warms a bit Sunday, but we'll see more clouds.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.