(WAND WEATHER) - Dangerous winds are expected across Central Illinois today.
A "Wind Advisory" covers much of the area through Thursday evening for wind gusts that could reach 60 mph.
The rain will come to an end this morning as a cold front moves through and temperatures tumble throughout the day.
Afternoon readings will drop into the 30s.
Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the upper-30s.
More sunshine is in the forecast this weekend with highs Saturday around 40° and then breezy and near 50° Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
