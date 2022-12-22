(WAND WEATHER)- A dangerous winter situation takes over across Central Illinois today.
A wintry mix will develop this morning with temperatures in the 30s. As an Arctic cold front blasts through later this morning our temperatures crash into the single digits by late afternoon.
Moderate snow is expected from late morning into early tonight. As winds pick up to 25-50 miles-per-hour, considerable blowing and drifting snow will create blizzard-like conditions.
Blowing snow will be a problem through Saturday.
Overnight lows tonight will drop well below zero and the gusty winds will produce wind chills of -25° to -35° through Saturday morning.
Highs Friday will only be a few degrees above zero.
Temperatures moderate slowly by Christmas with highs in the teens. More light snow is possible Sunday night and Monday.
Warmer temperatures return next week!
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.