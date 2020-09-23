CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - On Sept. 22, the Chatham Police Department posted a video of a motorist speeding past a school bus as a little girl walked up to board it. Chatham police officer David Leach said this is not acceptable.
“"We just want to remind people again, please … when you see these stop arms out ... [know that] there's a child's life that could be hanging in the balance here. If you run and beat the stop sign, is the extra 5 seconds worth it [for] striking a child? I don't think it is", Leach said.
He added the police department gets a violation of cross arm stop signs at least once a week. The violations result in big fines.
“You could get fined $300 for this. You could also lose your driver's license. Judges and courts don't take too kindly to stop arm violations. They know how serious those are," Leach said.
He said even though many districts are in remote learning, many buses are still out and about.
"School buses are [still] going around most communities, and those school buses are going to stop with the stop arm out when kids are loading or unloading," Leach said.
Fines for these types of violations doubled starting in 2020. The first offense will cost $300 instead of $150, the second will be $1000 instead of $500, and so on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.