Springfield, Ill. (WAND) - As temperatures continue to drop, it is important to bundle up. However, parents need to remember to take your kids' coats off once you are inside the car.
Health officials said the air inside the coat will compress and create space. In a car crash, that space can cause injury or the child to be ejected from their seat.
Parents should put their child in a thin fleece or sweater. For infants, swaddle a blanket around them after harnessing them in. You can also place a blanket on top of the child's car seat to block the wind.
"The straps should be tight enough that the parents can get one finger underneath the strap of the shoulder,” said Sara Catalano, a registered nurse at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. "But they don't want it to pinch any material at the shoulder, and they don’t want any loose material at the hips."
Parents can call their local police or fire department to correctly check their car seats. Additional resources can be found on HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.