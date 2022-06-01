DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville after school program is preparing students for a lifetime of success by providing a safe space for teens to learn and grow.
Students in the Ubuntu Mentoring Program said in just a year or two, they've grown by leaps and bounds.
"I was really, really shy. I didn't like talking to anybody. But as a year passed or so, I broke out of that shell and I just became me, and i was so proud of myself," Imani Bridaham, a Danville student, told WAND News.
"I'm able to talk better. I'm able to put the things in my head into words, because before I wasn't able to do that. I would just shut down. I know my power, the power of my voice," another student, Bryson Perez-Hilton, added.
They credit the after school program with helping in their academic success.
"Academically, I focus more in school. I've grown as a person, I've grown more mature," O'Shawn Jonas-Winslow, a Danvllle student, explained.
Jonas-Winslow said the program also teaches students the skills they'll need in college and beyond.
"It helps you learn how to talk to people outside, like strangers, business, job interviews. I'm ready for anything," Jonas-Winslow said.
"So all of our activities are college-based, are cultural-based, but most of all are self based," David Groves Jr., the program director for the Ubuntu Mentoring Program, told WAND News.
Groves Jr. started the program in 2020 to help teach students who they are and where they come from.
"The first week I was pretty nervous honestly. Because we had 30 people come to the informational, and only eight stayed. And after the eight, the eight grew to 12, the 12 grew to 20, and by the end of our first year we were at around 32 kids," Groves explained.
One year later, more than 120 students from middle and high schools are enrolled in the program.
"It's just a family environment. You could trust these people with anything," Jonas-Winslow added.
Groves said he's creating a home away from home and a safe space for students to thrive.
"Some days we have trouble getting the kids out at eight because they want to stay later on, which tells me we're doing our job," Groves said.
The mentoring program is putting on a summer camp for high school students.
Anyone interested in the summer camp or mentoring program can call 217-442-0931. A parent meeting will take place June 3 at 6:00 p.m. at the Laura Lee Fellowship House in Danville.
