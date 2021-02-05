DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An alderman on Danville's city council has died, WAND News has learned.
Tom Stone had served the city has a Ward 5 representative dating back to 2011. His death happened at his home on Wednesday.
He had just been part of a virtual city council meeting hours before he died.
Stone had worked at Danville's city engineer and spent time employed with the Danville Sanitation District.
Stone was 70 at the time of his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.