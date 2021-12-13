DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Danville Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division announce its holiday collection periods.
All garbage routes are scheduled to operate as normal during both Christmas week and New Year’s week, with the addition of extra collection days Dec. 27-30.
Extra holiday trash can be put outside of your container during this period for collection.
Wrapping paper and packages should be broken down and placed in plastic garbage bags, while large packages should be broken down, tied in manageable bundles, and placed no closer than 3 feet to your Toter.
Live trees will also be collected during the weeks of Jan. 2-6 and Jan. 9-13.
Flocked trees will be collected by the garbage trucks, and unflocked trees collected by the yard waste trucks.
In addition, during the same two weeks, any remaining yard waste that is set at the curbside will also be collected in this period.
