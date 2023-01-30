DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - After receiving a grant from workNet Illinois, Danville Area Community College will begin apprenticeship training starting next month.
"A couple years ago the governor had a task force looking at where deficits were in the state as far as jobs and building trades were at the top. So they put together a grant for places to take advantage of and we were recently awarded $300,000,” said Alternative Energy Instructor, Greg Hansbraugh.
Although being a student at DACC is not required, Hansbraugh said he has already had many people reaching out about the program but there are only 30 spots available.
“To be eligible for the program you have to be 18, a high school graduate or have a GED, and an Illinois resident as far as eligibility goes. Right now, 40 people contact me inquiring about the program, about half of those are seriously interested and we have them on a list they want to sign up,” stated Hansbraugh.
All training to students is free. The grant will pay for all books and training necessary.
“We have spots for 25 to 30 students. Tuition will be paid by the state as well as all books and equipment and completers of the program can actually earn a $2,000 stipend for completing the program," said Hansbraugh.
For more information, contact Greg Hansbraugh at 217-443-8579 or email at g.hansbraugh@dacc.edu.
