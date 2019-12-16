DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man who kicked in the door of a home in broad daylight pleaded guilty to residential burglary charges.
John Reeves III committed the crime with a second unnamed suspect during the day on Sept. 20. A neighbor on Chicago Street saw it happening and called 911, providing a description of the suspects, according to the Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
There were no injuries, no items stolen and minimal damage taken by the door in the burglary.
"When citizens of our community see something and say something, it is of great assistance to police and my offense to ensure that offenders are brought to justice," Lacy said.
According to Lacy, Reeves will be sentenced to 10 years in prison on Jan. 2. He must serve at least 50 percent of that sentence, along with three years of mandatory supervised release after that.
No other information has been released about the second suspect.
NOTE: Authorities in Vermilion County told WAND-TV to reach out Tuesday for a mug shot of Reeves.