Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Locally strong thunderstorms - a few could also contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Locally strong thunderstorms - a few could also contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.