DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Fallen officer Chris Oberheim was remembered at a softball game between the Decatur, Champaign, and Danville Police Departments.
After Oberheim was killed in the line of duty in May 2021, Peacemaker Project 703 was formed. His wife, Amber Oberheim said she is focused on helping other families with loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.
"There have been people from Danville that have stepped up and helped. A lot of organizations and businesses from Danville have also taken part in making today a success and we are very thankful for that.” said Oberheim.
There were raffles and food. During the event, skydivers fell from the sky holding a black and blue flag.
Danville Officer, Mike Stephens said the community is always happy to help and support families in blue.
“Our community has done a lot for us, they are more than eager to help. We’ve got a lot of officers here to help and even when we ask, they’re more than happy to help us out.” said Stephens.
To find more information on Peacemaker Project 703, visit: peacemakerproject703.com
