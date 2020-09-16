DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville City Hall will be closed for the rest of the week after a frontline team member tested positive for COVID-19.
All non-infected staff will continue to work from home and will be available via phone during regular business hours (M-F, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.).
City Hall is currently being deep cleaned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.