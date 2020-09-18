DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville's city hall will stay closed through at least Sept. 25 due to another positive COVID-19 case among staff.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. sent a press release confirming the positive case. He said there are other team members in the city who are waiting for test results, as well as others who will need to be tested and/or quarantined because of known and possible exposure.
City Hall will be closed through at least the end of business on Sept. 25, with all non-impacted staff working from home.
"We will do our best to answer and return calls; however, due to limited staffing and our phone system being forwarded to cell phones, it may be difficult to obtain a live person," Williams said. "Therefore, if you do not speak with someone, please leave a message, and we will get back to you as soon as possible during regular business hours (M-F, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm & 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm).
As a reminder, please follow recommended CDC and IDPH guidelines regarding the coronavirus to ensure that everyone stays as healthy as possible!"
Danville's city staff had two positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday. The first case was reported Wednesday.
