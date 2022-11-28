DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Giving Fence is back at the Education Personnel Federal Credit Union for people to leave what they can, and take what they need.
The Giving Fence began a few years ago by the Danville Area Chapter of Credit Unions. The idea came from another organization in Bloomington where they have a Giving Fence as well.
CEO of the Education Personnel Federal Credit Union, Hope Garrett says it's a great way for people to remain anonymous.
“We assume it’s largely serving Vermilion County people but again since we don’t take applications, we don’t ask. We don’t ask where you’re from, we don’t ask what your need is, we just let people who need warm gear come and get it,” said Garrett.
The Danville Area Chapter of Credit Unions receives donations from other local organizations with more winter. Fair Hope Children's Ministry donated many coats last year.
“We had so many coats and a lot of them we couldn’t use. They were more for adults, so we found a way of giving them to someone else like the Giving Fence. The coats that we weren’t able to use that were too big for our kids or more of an adult style we would take them to the Giving Fence and sit them out there,” said Inventory Chairman, Debbie Krilcich.
The Giving Fence is also a great way for people to ask for help.
“It’s hard sometimes to ask for help and I think there are a lot of great agencies in our area that can help people, but this is a way it gets people over that initial hump of having to ask for help because they don’t have to ask. They just go and get what they need,” stated Garrett.
The Giving Fence can take winter gear for all ages.
