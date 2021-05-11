DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville has extended the application period for probationary police officer openings due to a lack of academy dates.
The city is accepting applications for the probationary officer testing process, which officials said leads to a supplemental eligibility list. People can access the application packets on the Danville city website, in the city hall lobby or at the public safety building on 2 E. South St.
Applications are due to the city human resources office by 4:30 p.m. on June 30, 2021. The eligibility list will be effective immediately after the testing process.
To pass the testing process, a successful candidate must pass a physical agility test, a written test and an oral interview. Each applicant will get a copy of the testing schedule.
Applicants also need to meet the following requirements:
- Be at least 20 and not yet 35 at the time of application, and must be 21 and under 35 years when appointed.
- HS diploma/GED required
- Be physically fit and have good vision
- Be a citizen of the U.S.
- Pass background check
- Police Officers must have at least 30 credit hours of course work from an accredited college by the time of appointment.
"The city offers an excellent salary and benefits package," Danville police said on Facebook. "Also, the probationary period for police officers is 18 months."
Questions can be directed to Bill Westphal by calling (217)431-2281 or emailing bwestphal@danvillepd.org.
