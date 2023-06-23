DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Danville Fire Department is investigating two vacant house fires that were deemed suspicious after happening within an hour of each other, Thursday afternoon.
According to the Fire Department, crews were notified of the first fire located on the 400 block of Harmon Street at 12:57 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved two-story home with exposures on the north and south side of the building.
The home was determined to be a vacant structure.
Firefighters said the fire had spread throughout the home and consumed the attic space area.
Crews worked for over an hour to bring the fire under control and to protect the surrounding exposures.
The structure was deemed too dangerous to enter and crews deployed an aerial truck to attack the fire.
Ameren Electric was called to the scene to remove a power line.
While firefighters were still on the scene at Harmon Street, the second incident was reported by DPD Patrol Officers, who located a fire near the intersection of Davis and Clay Streets.
Fire Units from Harmon Street responded to the area and found a large two-story vacant home heavily involved in fire.
Firefighters say the overgrown property hampered firefighting efforts as did a downed live power line in the back yard of the residence.
Crews were able to control the fire and protect the nearby exposures until the reserve aerial unit was brought to the scene to extinguish the fire.
The roof of the second location had begun to collapse as firefighters worked, therefore the building was deemed to unsafe to enter. An excavator was brought to the scene to assist firefighters bring the building down.
Damage estimates of the Harmon Street fire are set at approximately $35,000 dollars.
Both structures are considered to be a total loss. A damage estimate has not been set for the second home.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Both fires are considered to be suspicious and are under investigation by the Danville Fire Department. Anyone with information should call the Fire Department main line at (217) 431-2350.
