DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville Fire crews are currently on the scene of a large chemical spill at Viscofan.
According to officials crews have been on the scene since 8:15 a.m. after a pump failure filled up a containment area.
Officials say it was not an open spill.
A Hazmat team and additional fire units are also on scene making sure things get cleaned up properly.
At this time there is no other information available. WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
