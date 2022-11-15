DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville Fire crews responded to an apartment fire Monday evening.
According to the Department, upon arrival Firefighters reported heavy smoke with blackened windows coming from a second story apartment. Crews deployed an extension ladder to the second floor apartment, broke a window and entered the apartment via the window to extinguish the fire and conduct a search for victims.
Crews confirmed no victims were found inside the apartment and the fire was quickly extinguished.
As a result of the fire, crews determined the apartment was heavily damaged but the rest of the complex only suffered minimal damage. Damage estimated at approximately $30,000.
The cause of the fire was determined accidental.
