DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Danville Fire Department responded to multiple fires over the weekend.
According to Danville Fire, crews respond to the first fire on Aug. 6 at approximately 10:12 p.m. at 322 Harmon Street.
Crews say the structure was heavily involved upon arrival but was quickly extinguished and reported no incidents or injuries.
The house was vacant and a total loss, valued at $15,000.
The second fire occurred also on Aug 6 at approximately 1:13 a.m. at 1022 Franklin Street.
Upon arrival crews say they found the structure heavily involved in fire, that had extended to the house next door, at 1020 Franklin.
Crews say both structures were vacant, and a total loss. Damages estimated at $25,000.
The third fire happened on Aug. 7 at approximately 12:00 p.m. units responded to 926 Redden Court for an air conditioner on fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a window air conditioner unit burning with no significant damage to the structure.
The fire was extinguished quickly, and no injuries were reported.
The forth fire occurred on Aug. 8 at approximately 1:44 a.m. crews were dispatched to 501 W. Madison for a possible house fire.
Upon arrival Firefighters noted fire coming from the roof area of the structure.
Fire crews attempted an interior attack on the fire but encountered excessive heat so the attack was moved to exterior.
Crews report units continued an exterior attack until the fire was contained, and no injuries were reported.
The structure was vacant and was deemed a total loss, valued at $28,000.
All fires, except the fire at 926 Redden Ct, are still undetermined as investigations are still ongoing.
