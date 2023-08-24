DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Danville Firefighter suffered a minor injury at a house fire on Delaware Street Thursday morning.
Crews were dispatched around 5:58 a.m. to a house in the 100 block of Delaware Street.
When they arrived, firefighters found a large amount of smoke coming from the roof and the eaves of the home. Firefighters moved a hose line to the rear of the building where they encountered heavy fire exiting out a window of the home.
The fire was knocked back and a second crew entered to perform a search of the residence. Inside they found a large hole in the floor. Firefighters completed their search and no victims were found.
The firefighter was injured while removing windows for ventilation of the building.
DFD reported the fire as out at 6:27 a.m. and all units were cleared by 07:51 a.m.
No damage estimates have been made and the fire remains under investigation.
