DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station.
Officers were called the Casey's gas station in the 2100 block of E. Main St. just after midnight Monday.
Employees said someone came in, pointed a gun at them, and demanded money from the register.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before running away.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.