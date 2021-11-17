DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) –Deck the halls, more like deck your outdoors, the City of Danville is gearing up for the second annual Home for the Holidays Outdoor Decorating Contest.
The contest will run throughout the first three weeks of December and residents wanting to participate must submit there address and last/ household name by December 7.
Residents can decorate their homes for Christmas or however they seem fit, for their chance to win prizes and rewards.
All entries will be announced on the city website and Facebook page.
The City Selection, will be decided by Mayor Rickey Williams and representatives from city departments, and the People’s Choice Awards, will be decided by the public.
To cast a vote for the People's Choice Awards simply comment on a photo of your favorite home on the designated Facebook post by Dec. 21.
Prizes will be awarded as follows:
- 1st place winners receive
- A $100 Google Play gift card
- $50 in local business gift certificates,
- A trophy
- The honor of being Grand Marshal of the following year’s Night of Lights Parade
- 2nd place winners receive: $75 in local business gift certificates
- 3rd pace winners receive: $50 in local business gift certificates
