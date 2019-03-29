DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A new interim public safety director for Danville has been named by emergency appointment.
A special meeting was held Thursday at City Hall.
Police Commander Christopher Yates was named to the temporary post, the News Gazette reports.
A group of private citizens with the fire and police commission made the emergency appointment after the Danville City Council took no action on Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.'s recommendation.
Yates will succeed Larry Thomason. Thomason retired this week.