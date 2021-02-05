DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - City of Danville government lines will be down over the weekend of Feb. 6-7 due to maintenance.
The city announced a scheduled update to the city's phone system will mean all government phone lines - excluding 911 - will be down beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
Phones will be back on by 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8.
