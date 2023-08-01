DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Danville School District 118 unanimously voted on a four-year lease of metal detectors for Danville High School.
According to the Director of Operations Seth Oldfield, the metal detectors will help with the flow of students, staff, and visitors at the school.
"We felt like we needed something a little bit faster so we looked into a system by Motorola called the Evolve Express system, and that system can handle 4,000 individual screenings per hour,” said Oldfield.
Oldfield said he's talked with students who say they feel safer all because of the metal detectors.
“Regarding the system, it's mostly been positive," stated Oldfield. "I’ve spoken with several students who feel a lot safer in the building now that we’re screening for weapons.”
The old system at Danville High School will be moved to Southview Upper Elementary school, making it the third school in the district to have a detection system.
