DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Police are investigating the armed holdup of a pizza delivery driver Thursday night.
Danville Police say a Monical's Pizza delivery person reported he was robbed in the 1400 block of East Fairchild St. around 8:45 P.M. He said he was approached by three young looking men, one armed with a handgun.
The robbers left with an undisclosed amount of cash, the man's cellphone, and the pizza.
He said one was wearing a dark blue jacket and a black ski mask and a second had a green jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.