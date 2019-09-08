Danville House Fire Madison Street

A photo showing firefighters trying to put out the house fire at a home in the 500 block of Madison Street in Danville. (Photo Credit: Danville Fire Department - Illinois Facebook Page)

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – First responders in Danville were busy fighting a fire into the early morning hours Sunday.

Danville fire crews were called to the 500 block of West Madison street at around 5:10 a.m. about a possible residence on fire. 

Upon  arrival, crews say the two-story structure was already engulfed in flames. They could even see parts of the roof fully engulfed. 

The house was vacant at the time and is vacant. 

The house was a total loss at about $30,000. 

No one was hurt. 

Cause is determined arson after investigation. 

Crews are working to find the person or people behind this investigation. 

