DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two firefighters were treated at the scene of a Danville house fire in which a home was destroyed.
Danville firefighters responded at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday to 501 N. Grant St. and found heavy fire showing at the house. They began a defensive attack until the fire could be knocked down enough to make interior searches for three residents who were unaccounted for.
All three of those people were eventually found away from the scene and safe.
The firefighters treated at the scene included one with a minor injury and another suffering from heat exhaustion.
A K-9 unit was called in from the State Fire Marshal's Office to help with a cause and origin investigation. The cause remains under investigation.
The fire was a total loss. Damage is estimated at about $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.