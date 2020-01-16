DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a Danville house with people inside was struck by gunfire.
Police were called out around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of Harmon St. for shots fired.
Officers learned a residence had been struck by gunfire. People inside the house said they heard the gunfire, but they did not see who was shooting.
No one was injured.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS