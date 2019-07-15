DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - People who hear his name can't help but smile.
He left the hearts of many filled with a lot of joy in his 91 years of life.
The philanthropist, Julius Hegeler II, passed away on July 5, but he didn’t leave the world without leaving a permanent mark in Vermilion County.
He was a U.S Air Force veteran and cared a lot about his home - Danville. So when he got back from his service, he made it one of his priorities to take back his home.
One way he did this was by donating to many organizations and his time to the children of Danville. He had a passion for watching children strive and have the resources needed to help them in any way he could.
Some of the known contributions involved Fischer Theatre, Danville Area Community College and just about every other part of town someone might think of.
Though he’s gone, he’s still present and his legacy will live on throughout all of Danville.